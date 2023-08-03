Nigeria: Govt Suspends Operations of Enugu Development Agency

The SSG announced the suspension on Wednesday.

Enugu State Government has suspended the operations of the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) with immediate effect.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chidiebere Onyia, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu.

According to Mr Onyia, the suspension was necessitated by the need to carry out a detailed review of the activities of the agency, its processes, and the transparency of its operations.

Mr Onyia added that during the review period, only operations directly authorised by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State would be treated.

He said it would ensure that the state attended to the needs of the public that could not wait for the completion of the exercise.

"All third parties and individuals who currently collected any form of Motor Park, Keke Park, Truck Park fees on behalf of ECTDA should submit Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to the SSG before 9 August.

"Failure to comply will result in the suspension of such MOUs.

"The public is assured that this exercise will be concluded as soon as possible, and recommencement of operations will be duly communicated.

"Please be guided accordingly," Mr Onyia said.

(NAN)