Niger: U.S. Evacuates Some Staff From Embassy

The US embassy in Niamey will provide limited emergency services after a military coup in the West AFrican country. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US was committed to restoring Niger's elected government.

The United States has ordered the evacuation of some staff and families from its embassy in Niger following a military coup.

The US State Department said that the mission will remain open and senior leadership will continue working from there.

Niger's military junta under Abdourahamane Tchiani overthrew the government of President Mohamed Bazoum last week.

What did the State Department say?

"Given ongoing developments in Niger and out of an abundance of caution, the Department of State is ordering the temporary departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and eligible family members from the U.S. Embassy in Niamey," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"The United States remains committed to our relationship with the people of Niger and to Nigerien democracy. We remain diplomatically engaged at the highest levels," he said.

Miller said that the embassy remains open for limited emergency services.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Niger's ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in a phone call that Washington maintains committed to the restoration of the country's elected government, according to a State Department statement.

The State Department is advising US citizens not to travel to Niger.

Washington has so far not announced any withdrawal of troops from the West African country. There are around 1,100 US troops in Niger.

The US embassy announcement came after defense ministers from the member states of the West African ECOWAS regional bloc met to discuss the crisis, while a delegation from the bloc was in Niamey to negotiate with the junta.

