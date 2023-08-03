Liberia Finish 8th Place At Cavb Zone 3 2024 Olympic Beach Volleyball Qualifiers...

The male and female National Volleyball teams of Liberia ended their participations at the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers in Cotonou Benin, finishing the event in 8th place.

Liberia male and female teams loss in all seven games played at the qualifiers.

The two teams failed to win a single set in all of their fixtures finishing as the lowest ranked country in CAVB Zone 3.

The Liberian team is expected to return home Thursday.

Ghana defeated Togo 2 sets to 0 to win the male's event, thus qualifying to the final stage of the qualifying round for the Paris 2024 Olympic games.

Nigeria female beach volleyball team defeated Ghana female in two straight sets to crown themselves women champions in CAVB Zone 3.

Liberia Volleyball Federation President Otis Nyanneh speaking to the local Press in Benin said there is a huge prospect for the Liberian teams.

He said though the teams failed to collect a win, their performance in their first outing on the international scene indicates that they will do greater things in their next competition.

He told the Benin Press that the players on the two teams exhibited high commitment and courage in competing against some of Africa's best volleyball teams, despite not playing in a beach volleyball competition at home for many years now.