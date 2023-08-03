Senegal: Gov't Suspends Tik-Tok

3 August 2023
Sud Quotidien (Dakar)

Dakar — The government has suspended social network Tik tok till further notice, it says.

In a press release, the Minister of Communication, Telecommunications and the Digital Economy said  that the government has realised that tik tok is the favorite social media network people with malicious intent use to disseminate hateful and subversive messages that threatens the stability of the country.

He said that it would be suspended in Senegal until further notice and has called for immediate compliance by internet service providers.

This story was translated from the original in French by Michael Tantoh

