Rwanda/Burundi: Haringingo Appointed Sofapaka FC Head Coach

Burundian gaffer Francis Haringingo has agreed to coach Kenyan Premier League side Sofapaka FC on a two-year deal.

Haringingo in June announced that he was leaving Rayon Sports after guiding the club to the 2022/23 Peace Cup trophy which was their first silverware since the 2018/2019 season.

He becomes Sofapaka new head coach, replacing David Ouma who has been appointed club's new sporting director.

"I'm happy to be at Sofapaka as the new coach. I have heard a lot of brilliant stories about this team and it's every coach's dream to be associated with a brilliant club like this," Haringingo told the club's website. .

"I have silently been watching the team's training and I am very impressed by the talent here. We can make a formidable side if we make this talent and the hard work count."

Haringingo had considerable success during his time in Rwanda with Mukura Victory Sports, Police FC, Kiyovu Sports and Rayon Sports.

He also previously handled Vital'O FC and Messaged FC in Burundi.