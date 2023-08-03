Africa: I Own Biggest Fish Farm in Africa, Prophet Jeremiah Reveals Source of Wealth

Founder and Senior Prophet of Warri based Christ Mercy Land Church, Jeremiah Fufeyin has linked his fast growing wealth to his entrepreneurial spirit.

The billionaire in an interview with journalists claimed that he owns the biggest fish farming in Africa.

Apart from being a prophet of God, Fufeyin said he makes billions of naira just from this businesses especially fish farming.

According to him, despite massive fish farm business is not his only successful venture. He has also launched different profitable businesses which provide employment for thousands of Nigerians.

His revelation of wealth sources challenges the stereotype that religious leaders only depend on tithes and offerings from their congregation for income.

Many Nigerians are celebrating Fufeyin as a role model for young entrepreneurs in the country.

His success story as a prophet and entrepreneur sets the bar high for the country's business community.

During the interview, Prophet Fufeyin shared his journey to success and encouraged Nigerian youths to pursue their dreams. He emphasized the importance of hard work, focus, and consistency in achieving one's goals.

The development has got the social media talking as Nigerians have expressed their admiration for Fufeyin, stating he is a living example of a true success story.

They equally called on other religious leaders to emulate his entrepreneurial spirit.