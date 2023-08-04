Nigeria: FIBA Women's Afrobasket - D'Tigress Through to Final, Trounce Rwanda By 31 Points

D'Tigress were convincing winners over Rwanda on Thursday to extend their winning run to 23 and be one win away from four consecutive titles

D'Tigress are through to the 2023 FIBA Women's AfroBasket tournament. They trounced hosts Rwanda 70-50 at the BK Arena on Thursday evening to book their place in Saturday's final, where they will face either Senegal or Mali.

Amy Okonkwo was at the forefront once again with 23 points and 10 defensive rebounds.

The Nigerian team scored 22 points in the first and second quarters to take a commanding 44-18 lead into the third quarter.

Rwanda won the third quarter 17-14, but that was all the joy the home audience got as D'Tigress roared back in the fourth quarter to win the match 79-48, a stunning 31-point victory.