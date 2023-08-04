Nigeria: Lawyers Decry Attacks On Nigerian Journalists

The lawyers decried attacks on journalists against the backdrop of the arrest and detention of an Enugu-based journalist by security operatives.

A group of lawyers, Avocats Sans Frontières France, says press freedom remains the foundation of democracy and justice.

The group, known as Lawyers Without Borders, said journalists perform the crucial role of holding the government accountable to the public.

The Country Director of ASF France in Nigeria, Angela Uzoma-Iwuchukwu, stated this in a statement on Thursday against "the recent attacks on journalists in Nigeria as a result of the work that they do."

Ms Uzoma-Iwuchukwu recalled the arrest and detention of an Enugu-based journalist, Michael Iladiagu, by security operatives.

"In Nigeria, journalists continue to suffer from acts of intimidation and violence as a result of the work that they do," she said.

In a most recent incident, a journalist, Nonso Nkwa, in Imo State, South-east Nigeria, was arrested and detained for five days by armed policemen.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Nkwa was whisked away last week by police officers after he finished anchoring his morning programme on Ozisa FM, a Catholic radio station in Owerri, the state capital.

Ms Uzoma-Iwuchukwu said "the treatment of these journalists sets a wrong precedent of oppression and intimidation of the press."

She added that repressive tactics by the government could "create a chilling effect that may potentially discourage journalists from effectively carrying out their duties without fear or favour."

"Avocats Sans Frontieres France maintains that the media must remain the conscience of the people, therefore the government must isolate the media from the control, dictation and oppression of the state at all levels."

'Media must remain independent'

Emaphasing the critical roles journalists play in democracy, the group said it believes that the media "must remain an independent and incorruptible tool that would continue to bring the real picture of our democracy and society to the people."

It said any attempt to gag or intimidate journalists is intolerance.

The statement urged governments at all levels in Nigeria "to refrain from intimidating journalists in the course of their duty and to step up efforts to ensure the protection of journalists..."

Citing a UNESCO and Reporters Sans Frontieres (RSF) report, Ms Uzoma-Iwuchukwu said Nigeria ranks 129th out of 180 countries on the Global Press Freedom Index.

"Over the years, there have been efforts to suppress the media and the civic space in Nigeria."

She noted that Nigeria's poor ranking comes as no surprise as "63 journalists and three media houses experienced various attacks in 2022."

"This narrative emphasizes the disturbing state of press freedom in Nigeria and the dire need for a paradigm shift to ensure their protection."

The group advised the government and press freedom advocates "to work collaboratively to improve the rights to press freedom in Nigeria."

In tackling the issue, ASF France says it is "implementing the Enhancing Digital Rights in Nigeria (e-RIGHTS) Project which seeks to improve the enjoyment of digital rights in Nigeria especially with respect to rights to freedom of expression, digital privacy, digital access and inclusion, freedom of information and press freedom."