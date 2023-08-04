Nigeria: Barau, Kalu Hail Ganduje's Emergence As APC National Chairman

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin has hailed the emergence of the former governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Similarly the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has congratulated Ganduje on his emergence as APC national chairman.

Barau, in a statement by his special adviser on Media & Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said with the former governor at the helms of the affairs of the APC, the ruling party would be repositioned and strengthened for the benefit of all its members.

Ganduje was elected as the national chairman at the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling party held at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on Thursday.

Barau, who also congratulated Senator Ajibola Basiru who was adopted as the National Secretary of the APC, said the vast experience of the former Kano State governor, the conflict resolution mechanism of the APC would be enhanced to reduce internal wrangling.

"His Excellency is coming on board with enormous experience spanning decades in politics and governance. With him piloting the affairs of our party, internal democracy would prevail. We thank His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governors and other stakeholders of our party for the endorsement of His Excellency, Ganduje," he said.

On his part, the Deputy of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who also congratulated Basiru on his adoption as APC national secretary, said Ganduje and Basiru are men of wisdom and great administrative acumen.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, the deputy speaker said with the political backgrounds and wealth of experience of the new helmsmen in governance, he has no iota of doubts that they will elevate the fortunes of the party.