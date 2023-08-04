Rwanda: Women's Afrobasket - Rwanda, Nigeria Rub Shoulders in Semifinals Showdown

The stage is set at the BK Arena as Rwanda goes head to head with African giants Nigeria ahead of Thursday evening's FIBA Women's Afrobasket semifinal clash.

The winner of the highly-anticipated clash will book a spot in the final.

Looking at the statistics, Rwanda and Nigeria boast impressive performances throughout the tournament. Rwanda has demonstrated tenacity on the boards, securing a total of 42 rebounds, which are way less than Nigeria's 60 rebounds.

In terms of points from turnovers, Rwanda averaged 25.7, slightly edging out Nigeria with 21.3 points.

Both teams showcase their speed in transition, with the home team averaging 16 fast break points and Nigeria closely behind with 15.7. In the paint, Rwanda managed an average of 29.3 points ahead of Nigeria's 28.7 points.

As the teams gear up for this crucial matchup, history provides some insights. Nigeria has previously faced Rwanda twice, emerging victorious on both occasions, with convincing wins of 79-49 in 2009 and 49-59 in 2011. However, this promises to be a new chapter for Rwandan basketball, and they will be eager to rewrite the narrative with their sights set on the championship which would be their very first honour in the country's history.

After Nigeria's victory against Mozambique with a score of 59-52, Coach Rena Wakama expressed her admiration for Rwanda's phenomenal team and their passionate fans.

"We're going to be playing Rwanda which I think is a phenomenal team. Their home support has been amazing too, so I know it's going to be a great game. I expect the crowd to be fully engaged and I have a lot of respect for them. However, I also firmly believe that my team is ready for this challenge; we're prepared for war," Rena said.

As the clock ticks down to the semifinal clash, the excitement is palpable, and fans from both nations eagerly await what promises to be a thrilling contest.

Game on!