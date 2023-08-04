Liberia: Crowded Presidential Field

opinion

-As NEC approves 20 candidates

At least 20 presidential aspirants including incumbent President George Weah have been cleared by the National Elections Commission (NEC) to contest the October 10 polls, the electoral body announced Wednesday, August 2.

The candidates are incumbent President Weah, of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai of the Unity Party (UP), former Coco-Cola Executive Mr. Alexander B. Cummings of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), former Liberia's Labor Minister and Ex-President of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe of the Liberian People's Party (LPP), and Freeman Simeon of the Movement for Progress Change (MPC).

Others are former Liberia Minister of State without Portfolio and Son of former Liberia Vice President, Dr. Harry F. Moniba (late), Dr. Clarence K. Moniba of the Liberia National Union (LNU), Dr. Jeremiah Z. Whapoe of the Vision for Liberia Transformation (VOLT), who's giving his second attempt, Mr. William Wiah Tuider of the Democratic National Allegiance (DNA), is also seeking the presidency for the second time, Business Sheikh A. Kouyateh of the Liberia First Movement (LFM), contested twice for the Montserrado County Senatorial Seat in 2011 and 2017 is now muscling others for the Liberian Presidency for the first time.

The Rest are former UN Diploma - Sara Beysolow Nyanti of the African Liberation League (ALL). Madam Bendu Alehma an Independent Candidate, Robert Franz Morris, Executive Officer of Phoenix Services Construction Contracting Company, an Independent Candidate, Allen R. Brown, Jr of the Liberia Restoration Party (LRP), Mr. Lusinee Kamara, Sr of the All Liberia Coalition Party (ALCOP), David GB Kiamu of the Democratic People's Party of Liberia (DPPL) Alexander N. Kollie of the Reformers National Congress (RNC), Richard Saye Miller of the Liberians For Prosperity (LFP), Edward W. Appleton, Jr. of the Grassroots Development Movement (GDM), Yorfee Luther of Liberia Rebuilding Party (Rebuilders), and Mr. Joshua Tom Turner of the New Liberia Party (NLP).

In 2017, excluding former President Sirleaf who was ending her second term, that election saw another batch of 20 aspirants vying for the presidency, which incumbent President Weah won following a runoff with former Vice President Boakai.

Like 2017, this year's election appears to have produced over a dozen new presidential aspirants, while most of the candidates who contested in 2017 backed down to support other candidates.

Those candidates who participated in the 2017 presidential race but have backed down to support other candidates in the 2023 October polls include ALP's Benoni Urey, former Central Bank Governor Joseph Mills Jones, Madam MacDella Cooper, LPP's Henry Boima Fahnbulleh Jr., former Senator Oscar Cooper, Dr. MacDonald A. Wento, Dr, Isaac Gbombadee Wiles, Aloysius William Kpadeh, Rev. Kennedy Gbleyah Sandy, George Sluwer Dweh Sr. and Wendell J. E. McIntosh.

Over two- million Liberians are eligible to vote in this year's presidential and legislative elections out of an estimated population of 5 million people. A candidate is required to achieve 51% of the vote to avoid a run-off later in November.

Announcing the number of cleared and certified presidential candidates on Wednesday, August 2, NEC Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah, at a one-day intensive Forum and Interactions with the 2023 Presidential Aspirants said about One- Thousand-Thirty (1,030) aspirants including both presidential and legislative aspirants submitted nomination documents to the NEC. She added that out of that number 159 were females consisting of 15% of aspirants, while the remaining 871 are males equating to 85%.

The NEC boss also mentioned that 831 (81%) of the candidates aspiring in the October 10 polls are being fielded by political parties, while 199 (19%) are independent aspirants.

Meanwhile, Madam Lansanah has assured both candidates and Liberians in general of Free- Fair- Transparent and Credible elections. She commended the aspirants and political parties for their commitments in signing the Farmington 2023 Declaration agreement that will allow a free-fair and transparent electoral process, free of violence.