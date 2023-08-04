Nigeria: Uprise Flag Football League - Yellow Trumpets, Chiefs Set to Battle for First National Title, N5 Million Prize

After the regular season, which took six weeks, the Uprise Flag Football League championship game comes down to a battle between the Yellow Trumpets and The Chiefs.

The championship game of the first-ever American Flag Football League in Nigeria, The Uprise Flag Football League, will take place on Sunday, 6 August, at the Lagos Preparatory School, Ikoyi, Lagos.

After six weeks of action in the regular season, the Uprise Flag Football League championship game comes down to a battle between the Yellow Trumpets and The Chiefs.

There is all to play for as the two teams step on the field to claim the very first league title and the N5 million star prize.

The Uprise Flag Football League is geared towards boys between the ages of 15-20 as an opportunity to get coached to play American Flag Football, compete, and eventually step up to the next level.

To get to the championship game, the Yellow Trumpets (3-3) needed a win over the Naija Lions in the last game of the regular season and a favour from their finals opponent, the Chiefs.

The Chiefs (4-2) are on a roll with an impressive four wins in their last four games to book a spot in the championship game.

The Trumpets will hope to stop Williams Joseph, the quarterback of the Chiefs who holds the league record for the most touchdown passes (6) and wide receiver Arthur Utibe who has 12 catches and four touchdowns to stand a chance in the championship game.

Tolu Kujore-Onifade, the second-best quarterback in the league alongside wide receiver Tobi Adebayo, will lead the line for the Yellow Trumpets.

NFL stars heading to Lagos

We also expect the Championship game to have in attendance top NFL stars of Nigerian origin and the four team owners.

David Njoku (plays for the Cleveland Browns and owns the Chiefs), Emmanuel Ogbah (plays for the Miami Dolphins and owns the Naija Lions), Romeo Okwara (plays for the Detroit Lions and owns the Tigers), and Maurice Jones-Drew, the only American team owner (played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and owns the yellow trumpets).

The Uprise Flag Football League is the brainchild of Nigeria's two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants, Osi Umenyiora.

The league is an ultra-competitive American Flag Football league, the first of its kind in Nigeria, and it aims to nurture and develop talent and give opportunities to African youths where little existed before.

Also, it aims to draw attention to the African athletes currently playing professional football in America while also connecting the Africans in America back home.

Bimbo Bankole, manager for the Uprise Flag Football League, told reporters in Lagos the maiden season has been phenomenal, and there are already conscious moves being made to make the next season even bigger.