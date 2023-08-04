Nigeria: Zamfara Assembly Confirms 18 Nominees As Commissioners

The Zamfara House of Assembly has screened and confirmed 18 nominees sent to the state legislature by Gov. Dauda Lawal for appointment as commissioners.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Thursday by the Public Relations Officer of the House, Malam Nasiru Biyabiki.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Seventh Assembly of the state recently announced receipt of the 18 nominees for confirmation by Lawal.

"The nominees were screened and confirmed at the Assembly's plenary in Gusau on Thursday.

"The confirmed Commissioners included Sule Adamu, Salisu Musa, Kabiru Birnin-Magaji, Yau Haruna-Bakura, Abdurrahman Tumbido, Lawali Barau, Nasiru Ibrahim, Tasiu Musa and Mannir Haidara.

"Among confirmed nominees also are Capt. Bala Mairiga rtd, Abdul'aziz Sani (SAN), Ahmed Yandi, Wadatau Madawaki, Aisha Anka, Bello Auta, Abdulmalik Gajam, Mahmud Muhammad and Dr Nafisa Maradun," the statement read in part.

Earlier, the Majority Leader of the House, Malam Bello Mazawaje (APC - Tsafe East) moved the motion on the governor's request for the screening and confirmation of the nominees.

The motion was seconded by the Minority Leader of the House, Malam Aliyu Ango (APC - Talata-Mafara South).

Mazawaje appealed to his colleagues to agree and set aside the House Order XV Rule 6 (6) of its Standing Orders in order to admit the nominees in to the Chamber for the screening.

After the screening, the lawmakers unanimously confirmed the 18 nominees to serve as Commissioners and Members of the State Executive Counci. (NAN)