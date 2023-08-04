Niger: Secretary Blinken's Call With Nigerien President Bazoum

2 August 2023
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum. The Secretary continued his engagement with President Bazoum to discuss developments in Niger. The United States remains committed to the restoration of the democratically-elected government, consistent with the position of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union, and international partners. We reiterate that the safety and security of President Bazoum and his family are paramount. The United States is dedicated to finding a peaceful resolution that ensures that Niger remains a strong partner in security and development in the region.

