Niger - Travel Advisory Raised to Level 4 - Do Not Travel

Last Update: Reissued on August 2, 2023 to reflect the ordered departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and eligible family members.

U.S. citizens have previously been advised to reconsider travel to Niger due to crime, terrorism, and kidnapping. On July 26, President Mohamed Bazoum was placed under house arrest amidst efforts to overthrow the democratically elected government of Niger. Subsequent events have severely limited flight options. Given this development, on August 2, 2023, the Department ordered the departure of non-emergency U.S. government employees and eligible family members from Embassy Niamey. The U.S. Embassy in Niamey has temporarily reduced its personnel, suspended routine services, and is only able to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens in Niger.

Country Summary: With the ongoing efforts to overturn constitutional order, there may be increased demonstrations that can lead to civil unrest and government instability. Violent crime, such as armed robbery, is common.

Terrorist groups continue plotting kidnappings and possible attacks in Niger. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting foreign and local government facilities and areas frequented by Westerners. Terrorists operate in the areas bordering Mali, Libya, Burkina Faso, and throughout northern Niger. Avoid travel to Niger's border regions, particularly the Malian border area, Diffa region, and the Lake Chad region. Mali-based extremist groups have crossed the border and conducted multiple lethal attacks on Nigerien security forces.

The U.S. Embassy has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Niger due to the temporary reduction in embassy staff.

If you decide to travel to Niger:

Exercise extreme care in all parts of the country.

Visitors are urged to stay in hotels with armed Nigerien security presence.

Do not physically resist any robbery attempt.

Use caution when walking or driving at night.

Keep a low profile.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Monitor local media for breaking events and be prepared to adjust your plans.

Stay alert in locations frequented by Westerners.

Make contingency plans to leave the country.

Have evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance.

Keep travel documents up to date and easily accessible.

