Niger: Ordered Departure of Non-Emergency U.S. Government Personnel From U.S. Embassy Niamey

document

The Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens overseas, including U.S. government personnel serving abroad. Given ongoing developments in Niger and out of an abundance of caution, the Department of State is ordering the temporary departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and eligible family members from the U.S. Embassy in Niamey. Commercial flight options are limited. We updated our travel advisory to reflect this and informed U.S. citizens that we are only able to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens in Niger given our reduced personnel.

The U.S. Embassy remains open for limited, emergency services to U.S. citizens. The State Department continually adjusts its posture at embassies and consulates throughout the world in line with its mission, the local security environment, and the health situation.

The United States remains committed to our relationship with the people of Niger and to Nigerien democracy. We remain diplomatically engaged at the highest levels. The U.S. Senate recently confirmed a new Ambassador, Kathleen FitzGibbon, a career diplomat with extensive experience in West Africa. Ambassador FitzGibbon is well positioned to manage our bilateral relationship through this difficult period and we look forward to her swift arrival in Niamey.

The United States rejects all efforts to overturn Niger's constitutional order, and stands with the people of Niger, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union, and other international partners in support of democratic governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights.

The U.S. Embassy advises U.S. citizens in Niger to limit unnecessary movements around Niamey. U.S. citizens interested in departing Niger and those requiring assistance should register via our assistance request form available on Embassy Niamey's website: https://cacms.state.gov/s/crisis-intake

We will continue to provide information to U.S. citizens in the area through Alerts, our Embassy and Consulate websites, and travel.state.gov. The Embassy remains open. Routine consular services are suspended. The Embassy is only able to provide emergency assistance to U.S. citizens in Niger.

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson