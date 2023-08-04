Nigeria: Troops Kill 36 Terrorists, Rescue 140 Kidnapped Hostages Nationwide

The Military High Command said, yesterday, that troops fighting to rid the nation of criminal elements, in the last week, neutralised 36 terrorists and rescued 140 kidnapped hostages following several encounters across the theatres of operation.

During the engagements, troops also arrested a total of 163 terrorists' collaborators, gunmen, gun-runners, kidnappers and perpetrators of oil theft while a total cash sum of over N3.177 million was recovered from kidnappers.

In a raid on Rugan Basiru village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, troops arrested a dismissed soldier identified as Bashir Abass with a pair of his military uniforms, two AK-47 rifles with an investigation showing that one of the recovered AK-47 rifle belonged to the soldier while he was in service, who is said to be operating with two terrorists members that are at large.

In the Niger Delta, troops fighting economic saboteurs/oil theft discovered and destroyed 36 illegal refining sites, 61 dugout pits, 32 wooden boats, 87 storage tanks, one speedboat, 32 cooking ovens, three outboard engine, one generator and two pumping machines.

Troops also recovered 310,700 litres of stolen crude oil, 14,675 litres' Automotive Gas Oil, 49,000 Dual Purpose Kerosene and five litres of Premium Motor Spirit.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-Gen. Edward Buba, who made this known at a briefing, disclosed that in the course of the operations, troops recovered a total number of 37 weapons and 370 ammunition made up of 16 AK-47 rifles, six pump action guns, six Dane guns, three fabricated rifles, two locally made pistol, 199 rounds of 7.62mm special, six rounds of 7.62mm NATO, nine AK-47 magazines and two G3 magazines, eight vehicles, 45 motorcycles, 32 mobile phones, 925 machetes and 151 machete sharpeners.

He said: "In the North East, troops of Hadin Kai neutralised nine terrorists and arrested 25, including terrorists collaborator/courier and rescued 12 hostages.

"One ISWAP fighter identified as Yahaya Umaru surrendered to troops with one AK-47 rifle and two rounds of 7.62 mm special ammo. Also, between July 26 and August 1, 2023, a total of 313 terrorists comprising 12 male adults, 138 female adults and 162 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operation.

"Troops also conducted a sting operation on a hideout of notorious criminal gang known as Malians. The gang was hibernating at Jiddari Polo, Gwange, Kaleri, Zannari and Gamboru areas of MMC of Borno State. Troops arrested 14 suspects and recovered dangerous weapons from them.

"Air component of Operation Hadin Kai acquired target of terrorists gathering at a hideout in Wulade. The target was attacked with bombs and rockets, degrading the terrorists.

"In the North Central, troops of Operation Safe haven arrested 10 criminal suspects, recovered three AK47 rifles, 3 Dane guns, one locally fabricated pistol, one locally made gun, 23 rounds of 7.62mm special, one cartridge, 3 mobile phones, a pair of camouflage, jack knife.

"Troops arrested a wanted kidnapper at Jagindi Village in Jema'a Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The suspect was involved in the kidnap of a woman that was released after the payment of a N3million ransom. Suspect is in troops' custody for further action."