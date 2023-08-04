Nigeria: Lagos Assembly Orders Suspension of Taskforce Demolition

4 August 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

Many homes were brought down by the Lagos State taskforce.

The Lagos State House of Assembly has ordered the State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit known as Taskforce to stop the demolition of houses in Kosofe Local Government Area of the state.

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, has also set up a five-member ad-hoc committee consisting of Akinsanya Nureni, Adewale Temitope, Sanni Okanlawon, Femi Saheed and Aro Moshood to investigate the matter and report to the House in two weeks.

The information officer of the House, Bisola Branco-Adekoya, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

Several women and children were rendered homeless after hooded task force officials invaded the Oworoshoki in the Kosofe area, burnt houses and demolished others, The Punch newspaper reported.

Investigation

The speaker's decision followed a 'Matter of Urgent Public Importance' raised by Sanni Okanlawon, who told his colleagues that some police officers and a team from the Ministry of Environment stormed the area and demolished residential buildings.

He said the demolition squad had claimed that only shanties would be pulled down. He lamented that the team had gone beyond the shanties and demolished a lot of other buildings.

Mr Okanlawon said the demolition affected Omolabake, Gandonu and Coker Estate in the local government area and that over 300 people have lost their buildings, properties and sources of livelihood.

According to him, all efforts to speak to the taskforce and officials of the ministry proved abortive.

He implored the House to constitute an ad hoc committee to investigate the matter.

Subsequently, Mr Obasa directed the clerk, Olalekan Onafeko, to write a letter to the taskforce chairperson Shola Jejeloye and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of the Environment to stop the demolition immediately pending when the House would look into the matter.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.