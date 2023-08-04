Nigeria: Mo Abudu Appointed Creatives Champion for UK-African Investment Summit

The summit aims to strengthen UK-African partnerships, create jobs and foster growth, support talent in sectors such as finance and technology, and promote women entrepreneurs.

Media mogul, entrepreneur and CEO of EbonyLife Group, Mo Abudu, has been appointed Creatives Champion for the upcoming UK-African Investment Summit scheduled to take place in April 2024 in the United Kingdom.

The UK's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, James Cleverly, disclosed this during the Creative Industries event at the Residence of the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos on 1 August.

Mr Cleverly is visiting Nigeria for his three-country Africa tour, including Ghana and Zambia.

As part of the UK-African Investment Summit, a first-of-its-kind UK-Nigeria creatives side event will be held in London to promote and project the creatives sector in Nigeria and other African countries and UK-African collaboration in this field.

Upon receiving this recognition from the UK Government, Ms Abudu expressed her gratitude on Friday in a statement, saying: "I am humbled and deeply honoured as I accept the prestigious position as Creatives Champion for the UK-African Investment Summit 2024. This recognition fills my heart with immense joy and gratitude, knowing that the UK Government has acknowledged our collective dedication to the creative industries.

"There is much work to be done to move the creatives sector forward, and there is no better time to start than now. I look forward to meeting with the various stakeholders in our sector across the continent, forging connections, and building bridges that will foster collaboration, innovation, and transformative progress in the creative domain."

African creative economy

The African creative economy holds immense potential for driving economic growth, fostering cultural diversity, and empowering local communities across the continent.

With its rich heritage, artistic traditions, and diverse talent pool, Ms Abudu said the continent is poised to become a global powerhouse in creative industries such as music, film, fashion, literature, visual arts, and design.

She added, "The burgeoning tech and digital sectors also offer exciting opportunities for innovation and creative expression. With the proper support, infrastructure, and policies, the African creative economy can emerge as a catalyst for socio-economic development, contributing to cultural enrichment and economic prosperity throughout the region".

The UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, will host the upcoming UK-African Investment Summit in London from 23 to 24 April 2024, bringing together Heads of State and Government from 25 African countries alongside British and African business leaders.

The summit will serve as a bridge connecting nations, cultures, and aspirations and aims to strengthen UK-African partnerships, create jobs and foster growth, support talent in sectors such as finance and technology, and promote women entrepreneurs.