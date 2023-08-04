Nigeria: Adamawa Governor Appoints 47 Media Aides

The governor said he was pleased with his newly appointed media team.
The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has announced the appointment of 47 people as media aides.
In a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, on Thursday, the governor named John Ngamsahis as his special adviser on media and strategy; and Babayola Tongo as his special adviser on media.
The governor also appointed 10 Senior Special Assistants on media and 35 Special Assistants on Social Media and Content Creation which make up the 47 appointees in his media team.
"I'm pleased to announce the appointment of the following members to constitute my media team.
"I'm confident that this diverse and talented team will play a crucial role in enhancing our communication efforts and strengthening our public engagement.
"Together, we'll work towards achieving our goals and serving the people effectively," the governor said after he listed the appointees in the statement.
The 10 senior special assistants are: George Kushi on Media and Publicity; Ijafiya Domiya, on Digital and Visual Communication; Sherif Alhassan, on Electronic Media; Muhammed Tukur, on New Media; Nurudeen Kama, also on New Media.
Others are Pius Iliya, on New Media; Awal Hamza, on New Media; Thomas Terry, on Visuals (Photography); Barrister Sunday Wugirah on Public Affairs; and Victor Dogo on Social Mobilization.
Below are the remaining 35 Special Assistant team on social media and Content Creation:
1. Mohammed Faisal
2. Miracle Musa
3. Abubakar Idris
4. Nafiu Abubakar
5. Prince Solomon Yakubu Tumba
6. Abdullahi Damare
7. Vandi Yusuf
8. Emmanuel Tumba
9. Jonathan Jude
10. Auwal Hamza
11. Jamila Tanko
12. Mohammed Rayan Yunuda
13. Paul Barnabas
14. Suleiman Garga
15. Zailani Abba Kawu
16. Elijah Sambo
17. Benan Wyclif
18. Nasir Kasim
19. Wali Ibrahim's Facebook
20. Mamse Adamu
21. Muhammed Girei
22. Sani Garta
23. Emmanuel Lakami
24. Ibrahim Assad
25. Musa Elson
26. Hierarchy Harold
27. Micah Simon Tihze
28. Jameel Kolere
29. Joan Daniel
30. Jibril Musa
31. Halima Bala
32. Nacha Waziri
33. Ahmadu Hamidu
34. Ijabani Ijahu
35. Hamanbello Idris Special Assistant (Master Of Ceremony Government Events)