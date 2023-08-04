Nigeria: Adamawa Governor Appoints 47 Media Aides

The governor said he was pleased with his newly appointed media team.

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has announced the appointment of 47 people as media aides.

In a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, on Thursday, the governor named John Ngamsahis as his special adviser on media and strategy; and Babayola Tongo as his special adviser on media.

The governor also appointed 10 Senior Special Assistants on media and 35 Special Assistants on Social Media and Content Creation which make up the 47 appointees in his media team.

"I'm pleased to announce the appointment of the following members to constitute my media team.

"I'm confident that this diverse and talented team will play a crucial role in enhancing our communication efforts and strengthening our public engagement.

"Together, we'll work towards achieving our goals and serving the people effectively," the governor said after he listed the appointees in the statement.

The 10 senior special assistants are: George Kushi on Media and Publicity; Ijafiya Domiya, on Digital and Visual Communication; Sherif Alhassan, on Electronic Media; Muhammed Tukur, on New Media; Nurudeen Kama, also on New Media.

Others are Pius Iliya, on New Media; Awal Hamza, on New Media; Thomas Terry, on Visuals (Photography); Barrister Sunday Wugirah on Public Affairs; and Victor Dogo on Social Mobilization.

Below are the remaining 35 Special Assistant team on social media and Content Creation:

1. Mohammed Faisal

2. Miracle Musa

3. Abubakar Idris

4. Nafiu Abubakar

5. Prince Solomon Yakubu Tumba

6. Abdullahi Damare

7. Vandi Yusuf

8. Emmanuel Tumba

9. Jonathan Jude

10. Auwal Hamza

11. Jamila Tanko

12. Mohammed Rayan Yunuda

13. Paul Barnabas

14. Suleiman Garga

15. Zailani Abba Kawu

16. Elijah Sambo

17. Benan Wyclif

18. Nasir Kasim

19. Wali Ibrahim's Facebook

20. Mamse Adamu

21. Muhammed Girei

22. Sani Garta

23. Emmanuel Lakami

24. Ibrahim Assad

25. Musa Elson

26. Hierarchy Harold

27. Micah Simon Tihze

28. Jameel Kolere

29. Joan Daniel

30. Jibril Musa

31. Halima Bala

32. Nacha Waziri

33. Ahmadu Hamidu

34. Ijabani Ijahu

35. Hamanbello Idris Special Assistant (Master Of Ceremony Government Events)