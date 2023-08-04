Nigeria: Tinubu Writes National Assembly Seeks Approval for Military Action Against Niger Coupists

President Bola Tinubu has written the Nigerian Senate, intimating the proposed military action and other sanctions against the military officers who recently seized power in the Niger Republic by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS.

The letter was read on the floor of the Upper Chamber by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The letter read, "Political situation in Niger.

"Following the unfortunate political situation in the Niger Republic culminating in the overthrow of its President, ECOWAS under my leadership condemned the coup in its entirety and resolved to seek the return of the democratically elected govt. in a bid to restore peace, ECOWAS convened a meeting and came out with a communique.

"Closure and monitoring of all land borders with the Niger Republic and reactivating of the border drilling exercise.

" Cutting off Electricity supply to the Niger Republic

" Mobilizing international support for the implementation of the provisions of the ECOWAS communique

"Preventing the operation of commercial and special flights into and from Niger Republic

"Blockade of goods in transit to Niger especially from Lagos and eastern seaports

"Embarking on sensitization of Nigerians and Nigerians on the imperative of these actions, particularly via social media

"Military build-up and deployment of personnel for military intervention to enforce compliance of the military junta in Niger should they remain recalcitrant"

Details later...

Vanguard News Nigeria