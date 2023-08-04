Liberia: Naomi, Victim of Brutality in Viral Social Video, Calls for Assistance - Says She Almost Committed Suicide

Yekapa — Naomi Seakle, the victim of a brutal attack that gained attention on social media, has finally broken her silence about her harrowing ordeal. In an exclusive interview with LINA Panorama, she recounted the events leading up to the incident and revealed the extent of her injuries.

According to Naomi, she connected with Stephen Jajah on social media, and they met in March 2023. Stephen informed her that he was married but going through a divorce, but the woman he mentioned was not Vivian Dent.

He expressed an interest in a serious relationship, with no mention of Vivian at that time.

Naomi, still suffering from physical pain in her head, spinal cord, stomach, and eyes, has not sought medical treatment since the brutal beating. Recalling the traumatic incident, she said Stephen asked her to cook for him and his friends, but when she opened the door, Vivian barged in and started assaulting her.

Vivian accused them of being watched on Facebook and seemed determined to harm Naomi. Fortunately, Naomi managed to defend herself against Vivian, preventing further harm.

During the attack, Vivian locked the door and took the keys, leaving Naomi trapped and unable to seek help. The lack of intervention and the severity of the situation left Naomi fearing for her life.

Eventually, Stephen arrived and arranged for Naomi to return home, but upon her arrival, she discovered that Vivian had already spread false and derogatory information about her through out the community.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The aftermath of the incident took a toll on Naomi's emotional well-being, especially as the daughter of a pastor. The shame and disgrace she felt led to thoughts of suicide. Despite her sister's pleas, Vivian was determined to upload the video of the incident, adding to Naomi's distress.

Naomi's father, Pastor Hinna Seakle, an Assistant Pastor for Harvest Intercontinental Church, expressed deep concern and support for his daughter. He was away in Monrovia when the attack occurred but was devastated to learn about the incident and Vivian's subsequent actions.

Pastor Seakle described Naomi as a kind and gentle person, who demonstrated Christian discipline by not retaliating during the assault.

Responding to public reactions to the video, Pastor Seakle urged people not to rush to judgment. He emphasized that violence was never acceptable, regardless of the circumstances. He also mentioned that Stephen had reported that Vivian had a history of such behavior in previous relationships.

Pastor Seakle expressed worry that if Vivian is not properly dealt with, she may pose a serious danger to others in the future.

In conclusion, the incident involving Naomi, Stephen, and Vivian highlights the importance of addressing domestic violence and ensuring justice for the victims.

The community and authorities should work together to support victims and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions. Naomi's courage in speaking out can serve as a catalyst for positive change in dealing with such sensitive issues.