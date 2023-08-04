Liberia: Police in Bong County Forward 22-Yr-Old to Court for Allegedly Killing Motorcyclist

Gbarnga — Police in Gbarnga have charged and forwarded to court a 22-year-old man identified as James Cole Sumo in connection to the death of a motorcyclist in Yelequelleh District.

According to police preliminary investigation, defendant Sumo reportedly murdered victim Survivor Faijue Kamara, 23, Sunday, July 30 at about 2 pm while en route from Negbelai Town, Yelequelleh District to Gbarnga.

The Police inquiry established that before the occurrence of the incident, defendant Sumo had asked Victim Kamara to transport him to Gbarnga for LD$900.00 and after reaching a certain part of the road, defendant Sumo started fighting Victim Kamara to take away his motorbike but strongly resisted, at which point he pull-out a cutlass from his side and chopped the Victim at the back of his neck, concealed his body under a log in a creek along the road and quickly fled the scene with the bike.

In an interview with journalists Wednesday, August 2, the General Commander of the Liberia National Police Bong Detachment, Fasu V. Sheriff said a 15-member coroner jury established following the discovery of the Victim, that Kamara died due to a serious wound inflicted on the back of his neck.

Mr. Sheriff explained that during the investigation, defendant James Cole Sumo voluntarily admitted to the commission of the act in the presence of Public Defendant Counselor Mohammed A. Golafallay but refused to locate the scene of the crime.

He also pleaded with the national government for forgiveness; stating that his decision was influenced by the devil.

Meanwhile, Defendant James Cole Sumo CKA Kofi has been charged with MURDER, ARMED ROBBERY, and THEFT OF PROPERTY according to Sections 14.1, 15.32 & 15.51 of the New Penal Code of the Republic of Liberia pending trial at the Gbartala Magisterial Court.