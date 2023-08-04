Liberian Teachers Benefits EU And Swedish Government STEM Education Training Program

Monrovia — The European Union (EU), Government of Sweden through its Youth Rising Project have certificated 33 Liberian teachers following a one-year successful completion of a hands-on teachers training program in STEM education.

The 33 Liberian teachers, on Thursday at the Ministry of Education were awarded certificates to improve Liberian schools and students in the area of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The Youth Rising Project, with support from the EU, UNIDO, and the Swedish Government, is being implemented by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Youth and Sports to equip Liberian youth with vocational skills for a brighter future.

Assistant Minister TVET, Ministry of Education, Hon. Saku S. Dukuly, giving the overview of the certification ceremony, lauded the EU for funding the initiative geared towards preparing Liberian teachers adequately through STEM and as well transforming Liberia through the education system.

"In other for Liberia to be developed, it takes the courage of young Liberians being taught STEM courses and for that to happen, we first need to have the teachers well prepared to handle these subjects that will encourage our students to take more interest in STEM subjects," Hon. Dukuly said.

Ms. Sangay Faeflan, Director of STEM/MOE, presenting on the importance of STEM training program in Liberia, said the government of Liberia through the Ministry of Education has embarked on STEM educational journey with 11 schools and will begin STEM subjects for students from Grade 7th to 12thGrade.

In remarks, Heather Been, CEO of Practical Education Network (PAN), acknowledged Liberia's MOE for immense experience building STEM education in Liberia through capacity building of Liberian teachers with an interest in STEM education.

Also speaking, Assistant Minister of TVET at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Hon. Millias Z. Sheriff, acknowledged the support from the EU-funded Youth Rising Project and the Swedish-funded supporting youth project. These initiatives aim to recognize and project skillful individuals in Liberia who are significant contributors to the vocational and technical training sectors.

He said both the Ministry of Education and Youth and Sports are direct beneficiaries of the Youth Rising Project through TVET and STEM education in Liberia.

"Science-Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics are very important when it comes to practically realizing development. For too long as a country, we have dwelled our focus on business courses instead of STEM education. So, it's time we reenergized our focus into STEM education which is the way to go for Liberia," Minister Sheriff said.

UNESCO also, in remarks, has urged the 33 teachers to share their knowledge with their colleagues in other to have more teachers involved in the teaching of STEM courses across Liberia.

For his part, Education Minister Prof. D. Ansu Sonii encourages the 33-Teachers to take the training as one of a kind as they have been the first batch of Liberians to have benefited from the training.