Liberia: LINSU Lauds Grand Gedeh Debate Team Despite Losing to Montserrado in Its Just-Ended National Debate Championship Finals

Monrovia — The Liberia National Students' Union (LINSU), has praised the debate team of Grand Gedeh County for excellent performance amidst being defeated by Montserrado in the Grand Final of its just-ended National County Academic Meet-2023 Grand finale.

The Scholars and academic enthusiasts of Grand Gedeh County, at the famous theatre of the Ellen Johnson Ministerial Complex on Sunday (July 30, 2023) got beaten by Montserrado 125pts to 90 with a margin of 35 points.

The Gedeh boys found it difficult to retain their position as reigning champions since the last edition of the National County Academic Meet was last held in 2016, the team following countless successes more than any other county in the history of the competition, tasted defeat to Montserrado County who is now the new champion.

The Presidential Press Secretary of LINSU, Nehemiah Diamond Kromah, in a post-match interview, has appreciated Gedeh for a fine spell in the tournament by defeating serious academic heavyweights including, Nimba County-their major arch-rival historically, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, and Grand Bassa but conceded to Montserrado in the Grand Finals.

"Today is a hard day for me and for the people of Grand Gedeh for we've always been a champion in everything. Winning is our addiction and we're not so used to this. By the way, we congratulate Montserrado County for managing to equalize with us. It is 1-1 now and we hope that they can be as good as we will be in the next edition, to reach the finals again and for us to end the tie.

"We won this Championship ahead of them in 2016 and they are fortunate to have defeated the best team in 2023. We thank our people locally for their support, and we do likewise to the Grand Gedeh Association in the Americas." (Steve Wisdom Collins -President/Grand Gedeh County Student Union)," LINSU Presidential Press Nehemiah Diamond Kromah said.