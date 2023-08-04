Liberia: Liberty Party's Montserrado Coordinators Dissociate Pledge Support to Cummings-Brumskine Ticket

Monrovia — Liberty Party's district coordinators of Montserrado County have returned to the party and pledged their support to the Cummings-Brumskine ticket.

At a brief ceremony on Monday, the coordinators said they could no longer support others in the party that made the unilateral decision to support the Unity Party's standard bearer Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

This decision, they said, is in stark violation of the Liberty Party's constitution, and as such, they could no longer support her.

"We sensitively thought it wise not to support any presidential candidate in this election without the Liberty Party which could be a violation of our constitution that states, "It is prohibited to associate and affiliate with another political party by supporting different agenda not even within collaboration and coalition agreement while serving as member and leader," the group said.

The coordinators said in order to avoid the situation of excommunication and revocation of our membership status from the party, they are under the mandate of the constitution to keep promoting every activity and any individual representing the party in public political democratic processes.

"Based on those reasons stated below, we are consciously moved and have decided to finally endorsed Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine to contest for the vice-presidential position on the Collaborating Political Parties ticket," they said.

The group said they have returned to the party to work collectively with other "generational changers" to elect Mr. Alexander Benedict Cummings and Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine as the next president and vice president of Liberia, adding, they believe that Cllr. Brumskine contesting on the CPP ticket as member and leader from the Liberty Party gives prestige and credibility to the Liberty Party.

"We endorsed Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine to keep driving the Brumskine' s political doctrine and to have the name "Brumskine" re-surfacing on the ballot paper in this year's elections as a means of remembering our founding father the late Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine. Our decision to endorse Cllr. Brumskine is based on promoting pillow 5 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) crafted by the United Nations in 2015. Which supports gender parity or supporting women's political participation.

Further in their statement, the coordinators said Cllr. Brumskine comes to the table with administrative experience, integrity, and accessibility, and has the international connection that can boost the economy and improve other sectors.

They called on all partisans of the LP to unite and support the Cummings-Brumskine Presidential ticket.

Responding, Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine welcomed the coordinators back to the party and blamed the Unity Party for planting the confusion within the LP, something she said nearly caused the party to collapse. was the Unity Party that planted the seeds of confusion in the LP.

The CPP Vice Standard Bearer stressed her admiration for Liberian youth and children, adding that she gets emotional when she looks at the suffering of the Liberian people.