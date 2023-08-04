Liberia: Election Would Be Conducted Using Old Ballot Paper Style - NEC Discloses

Monrovia — Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah, chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC) has disclosed that despite the conduct of Biometric Voter Registration process, voters will be allowed to cast manual ballots as it was done in the past.

She made the pronouncement Wednesday August 2, 2023 during a briefing with presidential aspirants. The event was organized by the NEC in collaboration with Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the United Nations (UN).

The event's intent was to bring presidential aspirants up to speed with the processes leading to October 10.

The NEC chairperson said: "While the commission has transitioned to biometric voter registration, the voting in the October 10, 2023 general and presidential elections will be done manually as it has been in the past. While we strive to adopt to global phenomenal, technological advancement, the process will be done incrementally."

She furthered committed the NEC to conducting a free, fair and credible elections and challenge leaders to work along with the NEC in reducing the pre-elections tension.

Duplicate registrants

The NEC chair also informed political leaders at the briefing that the twenty-seven thousand duplicate records discovered during the Biometric Voter Registration process were created by three thousand six hundred thirty-four persons who double registered.

"Let me clarify at this point that the twenty-seven thousand (27k) duplicate records were created by three thousand six hundred thirty-four (3,634) persons who registered more than once meaning that number is multiple registrants because in the media there are some confusion," she said.

She also announced that the NEC applied extra efforts to investigate underaged registrants during the voter registration process by identifying parents or guardians of suspected underaged registrants for verification of their ages.

"During that process, parents and guardians confirmed that their kids were underaged and turned over their voter identification card for removal from the final roll. The final figure for registered voters that will participate in the October 10, 2023 elections is two million four hundred seventy one thousand six hundred seventy-one"

She furthered informed presidential aspirants that the government is committed to fully funding the elections and we believe it. "At this point we have received most of the funds required to conduct elections. At this point we are working with the government to provide the remaining funds," she added.

Wednesday's briefing was a reaffirmation of the Board of Commissioners' pledge and determination to apply all of the best practices to ensure a peaceful electoral process and further deepen the understanding of the aspirants about ongoing preparations for the election.

The event was a part of the Electoral Management Body's ongoing dialogue with stakeholders to promote inclusive, credible, peaceful, and non-violent elections, as enshrined in the Farmington River Declaration recently signed by registered political parties and independent aspirants.

The engagement addressed the basic information that all aspirants, supporters, and voters must conduct themselves in a peaceful and non-violent manner before, during, and after the elections.

Launch of Civic and voter education

Meanwhile, the (NEC) has announced that August 15 is the launch of the Civic and Voter Education (CVE) campaign for the October 10 General Elections at the Commission headquarters in Monrovia.

The campaign, which is aimed at enhancing the political participation of all eligible voters, will also be launched simultaneously in the other 14 counties.

"Before the official kick-off of the indoor program, there will be a parade in the principal streets of Monrovia. The Chairperson and members of the Board of Commissioners of the NEC will lead the parade. Employees and temporary staff of NEC, as well as local and international partners, will attend the traditional outdoor and indoor ceremonies.

"The aim of the CVE launch is to mobilize all citizens who have attained the age of 18 years and above to participate in the ensuing elections."