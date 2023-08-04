Liberia: CPP Fails to Show up for National Elections Commission Briefing Despite Prior Announcement

Monrovia — The standard bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties and his vice standard bearer were noticeable absentees from Wednesday's forum called by the National Elections Commission (NEC) in collaboration with the United Nations and ECOWAS.

Up to press time, FrontPageAfrica could not establish why Alexander Cummings and Charlyne Brumskine didn't show up.

The briefing was a reaffirmation of the Board of Commissioners' pledge and determination to apply all of the best practices to ensure a peaceful electoral process and further deepen the understanding of the aspirants about ongoing preparations for the election.

The event was a part of the Electoral Management Body's ongoing dialogue with stakeholders to promote inclusive, credible, peaceful, and non-violent elections, as enshrined in the Farmington River Declaration recently signed by registered political parties and independent aspirants.

At the event, President aspirants were made to sign unto banners bearing messages of peace, violence free electoral process and the NEC commitment to conduct a free, fair and transparent process.

Those in attendance were, President George Weah of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Party (CDC), Sen. Jeremiah Koung of the opposition Unity Party, and Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe of the Liberian People party, (LPP) amongst several others.

Making remarks at the event, Sen. Koung, Unity Party's standard bearer Joseph Boakai's vice standard bearer, made a request for the NEC to count votes by electoral districts.

"We have few concerns and we communicated that to the NEC. Our concern is the announcement of results and for the purpose of transparency the results of the presidential elections be given by electoral districts," Sen. Jeremiah Koung said.

For his part, Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe of the Liberia People's Party (LPP) cautioned the president and his government to make available money for the conduct of elections on October 10, 2023, stating it is more expensive to fight war than to spend on elections.