Liberia: Veteran Bureau of Liberia Terms Cental's Statement Against CDC Deputy Campaign Chairman Garrison Yealue As Biased

Monrovia — The Veteran Bureau of Liberia, a pro-government group says the statement from the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) against the Governance Commission Head Garrison Yealue appointment by the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) as it National Campaign Vice Chair for Administration is prejudiced.

CENTAL through it Executive Director Anderson Miamen on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, issued a press statement condemning the appointment of Atty. Yealue to the Campaign Team of CDC.

The CENTAL strong man also criticise the general workings of the Governance Commission under the leadership of Mr. Yealue.

However, speaking at the Head Office of the Veteran Bureau of Liberia in Doe Community Wednesday, the Public Relations Officer of the institution David Galagor Wesseh said the Veteran Bureau of Liberia is cognizant of the pivotal role of Civil Society Organizations such as CENTAL in the governance of Liberia and the fundamental roles in ensuring that the society is governed and led in a way that benefits all of its people.

However, Wesseh says his entity sees the release from CENTAL as a politically charged press statement at a time where the nation is at a critical juncture.

Wesseh said CENTAL Executive Director statement against Atty. Yealue is biased something he says has left the Veterans Bureau with no alternative but to ask several critical questions.

Wesseh asked: "Why only Atty. Yealue is been pinpointed, when there are several public officials appointed on campaign teams? Is it because Atty. Yealue has a huge political support base that is threatening to where Mr. Miamen or any of his relative stand politically?"

Wesseh continues: "Why gains made by the Governance Commission under the chairmanship of Atty. Yealue were not mentioned? Has there been any effort made to reach the person of Atty. Yealue? Is this not a proxy war in the interest of wherever Mr. Miamen stands politically?"

"Was there effort made to ask the CDC for the basis of the appointment or ask them to recall the appointment based on genuine reason? If some or most of these questions were not addressed, why released a hasty statement in such a vexing tone?"

"Why is CENTAL, Mr. Miamen sounding like a campaign person for the opposition community by only laying emphasis only on the failures' of the

government? It is rumored that Mr. Miamen has strong family tie with Sen. Johnson," he added:

Wesseh also question CENTAL for not speaking out about the US$2.6 million of the Nimba people's money that was allegedly embezzled under Senator Johnson's watch.

He asked: "Did Mr. Miamen, at any point in time, speak to or investigate the over four hundred thousand received by Senator Johnson for legislative development in Nimba County. Charity begins at home."

Wesseh continues: "Mr. Miamen not specifically holding press conference to specifically address Sen. Johnson's ills show strong family tie. Our country is at a critical juncture. All must be done to protect the sanity of the State. No one person should attempt to fight proxy war."

The Veteran Bureau of Liberia Public Relations Office also said CSOs should stop putting out statements that has a potential to undermine the neutrality of their entities.

Wesseh said: "We urge persons in CENTAL and other CSOs with political motives to muster the courage to come clear and man up to their discretions. If any of us feels that a person is in violation of the laws, you have the liberty to seek redress through our judicial processes."

He added: "If the head of CENTAL wants to be politically active, he is welcome but he should not use the canopy of CENTAL to accomplish his secret but firmed support to the Unity Party; especially since Senator Koung from his cousin's MDR was appointed as running mate to Amb. Boakai of the Unity Party.