Liberia: Paynesville Cup Kicks Off With Disappointing Result for Host Paynesville FC

Monrovia — The 2023 Paynesville Cup, hosted by newly promoted Liberia Football Association first division outfit Paynesville FC, got underway on Wednesday, August 2, with the hosts tasting defeat at the hands of newly promoted second division club Discoveries Sports Academy.

Paynesville FC was humiliated by Discoveries SA, who inflicted a 3-1 defeat on the big spenders in the transfer market. A brace from star midfielder Saah Moses and a brilliant strike from Jonathan Freeman were enough to demolish Paynesville FC.

It was a disappointing evening for the host fans who turned out to see their new signings in action and to experience classical football from their team, due to their huge support over the month. However, it was the worst for them as the youthful DSA team took complete control of the match.

Moses got the match opener in the 17th minute for the visitors who had the lion's share of possession. Paynesville FC fought to level things but couldn't, as DSA was awarded a penalty late in the first half. However, Jonathan Freeman's ball was saved by Emmanuel Deanneh.

Back from the break, Paynesville FC came out determined to get the equalizer, and it paid off for them with a Matalee Wulupon goal that brought hope to Paynesville fans, who turned out in their numbers.

Paynesville FC was later reduced to ten men when Hassan Corneh showed Eugene Swen a second yellow. Discoveries took advantage of having a man more than Paynesville and got their second goal from captain Jonathan Freeman's fantastic strike from 30 yards out that beat Deanneh in goal for Paynesville. Moses completed his brace a few minutes later when he was set up by the unselfish Freeman to give their coach Averio Baryogar's side the win.

The result, however, has advanced Discoveries SA to the winner category, while Paynesville FC dropped to the loser category.

In the second match, Liberia Football Association first division side Heaven Eleven FC defeated Sierra Leonean Club Fredo FC 2-0. The tournament continues today, Thursday, August 3, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex Practice pitch, where Brewersville United takes on first division side NPA Anchors. The second match will see Global Pharma Football Club, 2022-23 2nd Division champions, face off against 3rd Division league side FC Garou in a match that is expected to be entertaining.

