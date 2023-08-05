Nigeria: President Tinubu Hails Frontline Businessman and Philanthropist, Alh. Abdulsamad Rabiu on 63rd Birthday

Abdulsamad Rabiu, chairman of BUA Group and the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), meets with Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has sent his goodwill message to frontline businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, founder of BUA Group and the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary.

President Tinubu praised the entrepreneurial ingenuity of the renowned industrialist and his abiding faith in Nigeria. He further extolled the many huge investments that the BUA Group owner has made across critical sectors of the economy through which he has created thousands of jobs for Nigerians.

The Nigerian leader used the opportunity of the industrialist's birthday to also eulogise Alhaji Abdusamad for his massive philanthropy in education, social development, and healthcare. All of these combined efforts have positively changed lives, not only in Nigeria but also across Africa.

"I rejoice with Abdulsamad Rabiu, a great son of Nigeria and Africa on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary. The founder of BUA Group is a significant businessman in Nigeria and Africa who, through his hardwork and commitment to the public good, continues to empower millions of Nigerians through the creation of employment opportunities and extensive philanthropic activities.

"I salute his unyielding spirit and abiding faith in our country, for which he has not stopped making huge contributions to our economic growth through his many businesses.

"On this special day, I join his family, friends, and associates to extend my good wishes and pray that the grace of the Almighty Allah will be with him. I wish the founder of BUA Group many happy returns in good health."

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

August 4, 2023