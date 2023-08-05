Liberia: Presidential Candidate Allen Brown Handpicks Running Mate, Vows to Prioritize Liberian Economy, Agriculture If Elected

Allen Brown (center), Presidential candidate from the Liberia Restoration Party, addressing the media in Monrovia and introucing his running mater, Vice Presidential candidate, Noosevett Janice Weah (left).

Monrovia — The Liberia Restoration Party (LRP) standard bearer, Mr. Allen Brown, has unveiled an ambitious agenda aimed at revitalizing the country's economy, transforming the agricultural sector, and addressing various pressing issues if elected President.

In two months, Mr. Brown will be competing against incumbent George M. Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai of the Unity Party (UP), and Alexander Cummings of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), among others.

Brown's supporters are backing for being an experienced statesman and a visionary leader. During a major press conference on Thursday, he outlined a comprehensive strategy to bring about positive change in Liberia. Addressing the longstanding economic challenges, he identified key areas that require immediate intervention. Brown's plan centers on promoting entrepreneurship, attracting foreign investment, and reducing unemployment rates. He emphasized job creation and aimed to revitalize existing industries while diversifying the economy beyond traditional resource extraction.

The LRP standard bearer said he envisions a more resilient and robust Liberian economy for future generations by developing sectors such as manufacturing, technology, and tourism.

He highlighted the critical importance of agriculture to the country's socio-economic development and intends to prioritize its transformation through mechanized farming and empowering local farmers. Brown's agenda also includes measures to boost productivity, reduce import dependency, and create a vibrant agricultural sector capable of meeting domestic and international demands.

Beyond the economy and agriculture, Brown is also passionate about addressing education and governance challenges. He promised to prioritize access to quality education for all Liberians by investing in schools, teachers, and educational resources. Additionally, he also promised to improve the healthcare system, ensuring better access to medical facilities, modern equipment, and qualified healthcare professionals nationwide.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Infrastructure development projects are also part of Brown's agenda, with a focus on improving road connectivity, electricity distribution, and water supply systems across the country.

As a faith-based political movement aiming to restore "Liberia to God," the LRP standard bearer pledged to promote the teaching of the gospel of Jesus throughout the country in accordance with his platform which centered around God and Liberia.

During the press conference, Mr. Brown also announced Mrs. Noosevett Janice Weah as his running mate for the upcoming presidential and legislative elections. Describing her as a seasoned educator, God-fearing woman, and advocate for women's rights, Brown recognizes the importance of gender equality in leadership.

He expressed confidence in Mrs. Weah's ability to bring diverse perspectives and expertise to their shared vision for Liberia's future.

In her acceptance remarks, Mrs. Weah thanked Mr. Brown and the party's executives for the confidence they have placed in her to serve as his running mate.

With her experience in education, private sector management, and dedication to empowering marginalized groups, especially women and girls, she vowed will be a formidable partner and a strong voice to Brown's campaign, bolstering their commitment to inclusivity and progress for all Liberians irrespective of their political or religious affiliations.