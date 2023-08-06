Nigeria's Okonkwo Named 2023 Women's Afrobasket MVP

Nigerian ace Amy Okonkwo has been named the Tissot Most Valuable Player (MVP) after a huge role in helping her country clinch their fourth straight FIBA Women's AfroBasket championship.

The D'Tigress were again crowned African champions after beating Senegal 84-74 in the final to claim the 2023 edition that concluded in Kigali on Saturday.

ALSO READ:Unbeaten Nigeria win fourth Women's Afrobasket in a row

Okonkwo, 26, headlined the All-Tournament team alongside Cierra Dillard (Senegal), Jannon Otto (Uganda), Sika Kone (Mali) and Tamara Seda (Mozambique).

Throughout Nigeria's unbeaten run (5-0) in the Rwandan capital of Kigali, Okonkwo was the heart-and-soul of the D'Tigress, averaging a team-high of 17.2 points and contributing 8.2 rebounds per game.

Along the way, Okonkwo became the only Nigerian to register two double-doubles (Murjanatu Musa registered one) throughout the campaign.

ALSO READ:Women's AfroBasket 2023: Rwanda finishes fourth after Mali loss

Also in the All-Tournament team include:

Cierra Dillard (Senegal)

Dillard was a breath of fresh air for Senegal.

She experienced some ups and downs throughout the tournament, but when the Lionesses needed her most in the knock-out stages, Dillard delivered.

For instance, after a two-point performance against Egypt, coach Moustapha Gaye benched her, but Gaye's decision fuelled Dillard who responded with 29 points off the bench in an 80-77 quarter-final win over Cameroon.

ALSO READ: Women's Afrobasket: Rwanda, Nigeria rub shoulders in semifinals showdown

And when Senegal met Mali in the semi-finals, Dillard felt it was the right time to shine again. She finished with 33 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists as Senegal halted Mali's unbeaten run with the 85-75 semi-final victory.

At the end of the tournament, Dillard finished with a total of 124 points from six games.

She led Senegal in scoring with 20.7 points and 5.5 assists per game while spending a team-high of 33.7 minutes per game.

Jannon Otto (Uganda)

There is no question about Otto's contribution to Uganda's campaign.

The 26-year-old was a go-to player for the Gazelles, and it came as no surprise that she won the top scorer award of the 2023 FIBA Women's AfroBasket.

ALSO READ: Women's AfroBasket 2023: Who will make it to the final?

In six Uganda games, Otto accrued to a tournament-high 128 points.

In addition to her 21.3 points per game, Otto averaged 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists in 35 minutes per game.

Sika Kone (Mali)

Sika Kone missed Mali's opening game, but she made an instant impact in her debut and never stopped for the remaining four games, averaging 12.5 points per contest.

Tamara Seda (Mozambique)

Seda turned out as Mozambique's most productive player in the tournament averaging 12 points and 11.8 points rebounds per game.

Although Angolan Cristina Matiquite averaged 13 rebounds per game, Seda played two more games than Matiquite.

Awards:

Top rebounder: Tamara Seda

Best Three-Pointer: Taiwo Olaluwatomi

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Best Scorer: Jannon Otto

Fair Play: Rwanda

Final Standings:

1. Nigeria

2. Senegal

3. Mali

4. Rwanda

5. Mozambique

6. Cameroon

7. Uganda

8. Guinea

9. Egypt

10. Angola

11. Côte d'Ivoire

12. DR Congo