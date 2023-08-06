Tunisia: MFA Invites Tunisians Wishing to Leave Niger to Contact the Diplomatic Mission in Ouagadougou

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad announced on Saturday evening that following the decision by the Nigerien authorities to partially reopen its airspace to civil aviation, Tunisair will gradually resume its previous commercial activities at Niamey airport as of Saturday 5 August. The return flight to Tunisia is scheduled to leave Sunday 6 August, at 11:30 am.

The Ministry calls on Tunisians in Niger who wish to return to Tunisia to contact the diplomatic mission in Ouagadougou (capital of Burkina Faso) in order to facilitate their return to their country in the best conditions and as soon as possible, in coordination with the Tunisair representative in Côte d'Ivoire.

The contact details of the Embassy of the Republic of Tunisia in Ouagadougou are as follows

Telephone: 0022625376237

Mobile phone: 0022655463848

E-mail address:

at.ouaga@diplomatie.gov.tn

On 26 July, Tunisia expressed its concern at the serious developments in Niger following the attempted coup and the seizure of power by force, in violation of the constitutional order.

In a statement, it called on all the parties concerned to respect the legitimacy of the elections and preserve the political stability of the Republic of Niger, so as not to aggravate the situation and plunge the country into tension and escalation and increase instability in the region.