Niger: Foreign Assistance Programs and Events in Niger

The U.S. government is pausing certain foreign assistance programs benefiting the government of Niger. This interim measure does not impact all U.S. foreign assistance programs in Niger. Most importantly, the provision of life-saving humanitarian and food assistance will continue. Further, we are continuing U.S. government activities in Niger where feasible to do so, including diplomatic and security operations, for the protection of U.S. personnel.

As we have made clear since the outset of this situation, the provision of U.S. assistance to the government of Niger depends on democratic governance and respect for constitutional order. This is consistent with steps taken by ECOWAS and the African Union. The U.S. government will continue to review our foreign assistance and cooperation as the situation on the ground evolves consistent with our policy objectives and legal restrictions. We remain committed to supporting the people of Niger to help them preserve their hard-earned democracy and we reiterate our call for the immediate restoration of Niger's democratically-elected government.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State