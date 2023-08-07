Nigeria: Fashola Speaks On Allegations of Drafting Judgment for Presidential Election Tribunal

press release

The immediate past Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has vehemently denied the baseless and defamatory allegation that he was involved in drafting the judgement for the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) Judges.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria also urged the relevant security agencies to investigate the allegations against him and take actions against materminds of the misinformation campaign directed at him and the judiciary.

In a statement by Hakeem Bello, his media adviser, Mr Fashola expressed his disappointment with the spread of this false information on social media platforms and has called on security agencies to take action against those responsible for spreading fake news.

In response to the allegation, Mr Fashola said he has been away from Abuja for an extended period of time, rendering the claims entirely unfounded.

He condemned the individuals behind these dangerous allegations, referring to them as agents of destabilization.

"Fashola has initiated the process of filing formal petitions against the offensive tweets and online reports with the management of the microblogging site, X (formerly known as Twitter), and the National Communications Commission (NCC)," Mr Bello said in the statement emailed to PREMIUM TIMES.

"He urged the relevant security agencies to treat this matter with utmost seriousness, as it strikes at the heart of judicial independence.

"The former Minister believes that these allegations may be part of a wider campaign to undermine the judiciary by those who seek to manipulate the institution for their own gain. He emphasizes the importance of unmasking the perpetrators and their sponsors and ensuring that they face the appropriate legal consequences."

Mr Fashola urged members of the public "to disregard these false allegations and asked them to report any individuals involved in spreading such dangerous fabrications to the relevant security agencies".