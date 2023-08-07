Nigeria: Atiku Files Fresh Suit Against Tinubu in U.S. Court

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has filed a separate case No. 23-5099 (N. D. III.) at the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against President Bola Tinubu in the United States.

Atiku's Special Assistant on Public Communications, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, said the new suit informed the decision of the former vice president to withdraw an existing case before a circuit court in Illinois.

Shaibu said this in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday.

He said: "Waziri Atiku Abubakar only withdrew the case before a Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois County, United States of America because he is pursuing the same matter in a higher court and he wanted to avoid abuse of court processes. So, this is just the beginning."

Shaibu said it was amusing that Tinubu and his supporters rejoiced over the development as if it were a Supreme Court judgment.

He stressed that Tinubu's academic records from primary school till university remained questionable, hence the president's failure to identify a single former classmate.

His words: "In the last one week, Nigerians have been watching the ongoing ministerial screening at the Senate where nominees have been made to reveal their primary, secondary and university education history.

"Some of the ministerial nominees were even classmates with the senators screening them. However, the man who nominated them has no educational history. He has no primary school, secondary school or university classmates. This is because he has no classmates. He actually fell from the sky."