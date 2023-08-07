Liberia: UP Offers Strategy to Avoid Electoral Fraud

The opposition Unity Party (UP) suggests here that results of the Presidential elections on October 10th should be announced in various electoral districts to avoid irregularities and fraud.

The party made the proposal on Wednesday, 2nd August 2023, when the National Elections Commission (NEC) in partnership with ECOWAS and United Nations-Liberia, held a daylong interactive forum with 20 Presidential Candidates on the need to promote peaceful election.

The forum was held under the theme: "Building the Confidence of the Presidential Candidates in the workings of the NEC."

UP Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Jeremiah Koung, suggested that results of both the Presidential and General elections should be announced in various districts across the country to ensure transparency.

By practice, election magistrates had always posted preliminary results at polling precincts and centers before transporting ballot boxes to Monrovia for official release by the NEC.

However, Senator Koung dubbed as Rescue-2, argues that if the Presidential election results are pronounced in various electoral districts, governed by electoral magistrates, this will enhance violence-free-credible elections and results will be accepted.

He also joins calls from Presidential Candidates for the Ministry of Justice to augment and enhance security measures that will protect the entire electoral process to avoid violence.

For his part, the political leader of the Democratic National Allegiance (DNA) William Wiah Tuider, called for justice, fairness and equality in the entire electoral process.

Mr. Tuider warned against violence that could undermine the election results while vowing to complain any individual that will perpetrate violence to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

