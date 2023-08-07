Liberia: Indian Medical Doctors Provide Free Cancer Screening Service in Monrovia

Monrovia — A team of medical specialists from Ruby Hall Clinic in India, led by Dr. Bhooshan Zade, an Indian doctor, is currently in Liberia on a medical visit to kick-start a free screening process specifically for cancer patients.

The two-day screening process is expected to start today, August 04, 2023, at the JAHMALE Medical Center in Paynesville LY Junction.

Dr. Bhooshan aims to provide free medical services for people with cancer on a complimentary basis in Liberia.

During a news conference in Liberia, the Indian medical practitioner stated that his visit to Liberia is intended to carry out free cancer screenings for Liberians who are battling the disease in the country.

Dr. Zade will be in Liberia from August 3rd to August 5th, 2023. He further explained that his visitation is in partnership with Jahamle Medical Solutions in Liberia.

Dr. Zade highlighted that Ruby Hall Clinic in the Republic of India is one of the country's most outstanding medical centers, solidifying its flagship program as a multi-disciplinary hospital under the Dr. P.K. Grant Medical Foundation.

The doctor emphasized that cancer remains a common illness faced by citizens all over the world, including Liberia. He urged all Liberians to turn out in large numbers at the JAHMALE Hospital to get their free cancer screenings as a crucial first step.

Dr. Zade pointed out some common signs of cancer, such as constant bleeding through stool and vaginal bleeding, difficulty swallowing due to constant sores in the throat, among others.

His team will be in Liberia for five days, and within that period, they aim to screen as many individuals as possible.

"This illness affects people all over the world, and it's a serious health concern that should be addressed by everyone, regardless of their status in life," Dr. Zade stated.

Another doctor on the team, Rishikesh Khandve, who is also a member of Ruby Hall Clinic, encouraged Liberians to seek various medical services at the clinic to prevent curable illnesses.

He highlighted that Ruby Hall Clinic, based in Pune, Western India, is a state-of-the-art hospital recognized with 8 NABH certifications and accreditations in healthcare provided by the Quality Council of India.

According to him, Ruby Hall Clinic is admired worldwide for its pioneering technology, a strong network of 3 hospitals, unparalleled quaternary care, a 3000+ dedicated workforce with 300+ specialists, including 750+ doctors, and over 1500+ paramedical professional staff.

Ruby Hall Clinic boasts excellent health infrastructures that surpass international standards, including 800 beds, 150+ intensive care beds, 20+ operation theatres, 24+ diagnostic centers, 4+ cath labs, and PET CT scanners. Additionally, the clinic offers 3 linear accelerators, 16 MRI machines, 6 CT scanners, and the Da Vinci Robotic Surgery System.

He mentioned that they are currently using Jamelia hospital for the free screening and awareness event, and this marks the first time they are coming to Liberia to host such an event.

He further revealed that they have two doctors in the country who are assisting in the screening process, which will help alleviate the workload on the team. They plan to conduct this program at least every second Monday.