Liberia: LERC Engages LEC Customers and Vendors to Strengthen Electricity Regulations

Monrovia — The Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC) through its Director for Economic Regulation, Alieu Fuad Nyei, and a team of the LERC has embarked on a task geared towards clarifying consumers and token vendors of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) to begin selling the LEC token from as low as US$1 dollar upward on every purchase as per regulations.

The LERC Director for Economic Regulation, Alieu Fuad Nyei speaking to reporters during the tour which began on Wednesday, said LERC as an independent regulator of the electricity sector of Liberia remains unbending to ensure that the electricity sector of Liberia remains viable, comparative, in its services delivered to Customers.

According to him, the essence of the tour or assessment at the LEC's various marketing points where customers go to buy tokens for their meter in other to get electricity is to ensure that customers receive the best of services and as well inform them about the LERC regulation on token purchase from as low as US$1 dollar for purchasing of current.

"We have visited a couple of stations and what we have observed, is that some of the LEC points of sale are not opening on time but we also had a conversation with some customers who told us that some of the selling stations do not sell electricity token for prices below US$5, which is in violation of the tariff decision of the commission because Customers should be able to buy US$1, 2, 3 and 4 dollars. He said.

"The goal of the LERC is to make sure that vendors are giving customers the best services that are approved by us the regulator and to know if the various stations are opening and closing at the time prescribed," Nyei said.

He further explained that in cases where the team will experience business practices that are not at a high level, the commission will engage the management of LEC to take concrete action and put amicable measures in place.

He, however, revealed that the assessment team will visit ten vending places in Montserrado County and will extend to Grand Cape Mount, "Some of the problems we are facing is the system down, always system is down, and when we buy our current, all we hear is that system is down," Philips Reeves, a customer complaint to LERC.

Also speaking, one of the customers, Reeves, explained that there has been no former and moral education from LEC about the entire process. At the same time, he praised the LERC for the step taken by providing such knowledge to the customers, with the aim of the assessment tour to know how the business practices are working.