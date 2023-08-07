Liberia: Amb. Sulunteh Promises to Vigorously Campaign for CDC Amidst Report of His Resignation

Monrovia — Ambassador Jeremiah Sulunteh has termed reports on social media that he has resigned from the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) as fake and misleading.

This happened after he was appointed as CDC campaign Chairman and later withdrew from the position by the party's Chairman, Mulbah K. Morlu. He was given the position of CDC campaign chairman in Bong County.

Speaking late in the evening during a special press release at the CDC headquarters in Congo Town, Ambassador Sulunteh said, "A fortnight ago, some diabolical lie surfaced. I have responded to those posters, but I thought it wise to come to you, the Liberian people, through the media to say what the songwriter says - 'the hole they dig for me, I jump over it."'

According to him, the reports on social media are intended to spoil his hard-earned character.

He added, "It is further intended to discourage the CDC from utilizing intellectual ability."

"I have two faces. One is diplomatic, and the other is political. I hereby hang my diplomatic coat, and I will become more political. I'm prepared, and I declare myself outside," Amb. Jeremiah Sulunteh stated.

"There have been pictures on social media saying that I declined a position that was offered to me and went on to say that I am connected to an audio regarding the President. I know nothing about that," Ambassador Sulunteh added.

In the 2017 run-off Presidential election, Ambassador Sulunteh had pledged his support to President George Weah after serving as the running mate to ANC Alexander Cummings. He officially joined the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in Gbarnga City, Bong County, in October 2020.

Prior to this, Sulunteh had been a member of the Unity Party until 2016 when he ran as the running mate to former Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Party of Liberia (NDPL), Ambassador Winston Tubman, during the 2005 Presidential elections.