Liberia: South Easterners Gown Speaker Chambers for 'Exceptional Leadership'

House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers has been honoured by scores of Liberians under the banner, Professionals South easterners.

The Officials and Members of the group on Friday, August 4, 2023, certificated and traditionally gowned Speaker Chambers.

According to them, the Speaker has demonstrated leadership at its highest peak, evidence of stability at the Liberian legislature since his election as Speaker 15 January 2018 til today.

They maintained that such leadership in the spirit of the separation of powers existing among the three branches of government, has enhanced the rule of law and Governance.

The Southeastern Professionals then lauded the Speaker for his humanitarian gestures to cross sections of Liberians.

They are of the view, the re-election of Speaker Bhofal Chambers as Representative and Speaker of the 55th legislature along with President George Weah will sustain the gains made and ensure speedy continuation.

The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of a custom-designed traditional gown, signifying the exceptional leadership qualities of Speaker Bhofal Chamber. The gown, according to the group, serves as a tangible reminder of the honor and recognition bestowed upon him by the Professionals southeasterners for Chambers.

In remarks, Speaker Chambers, was glad that citizens can attest to the progress made within the Legislature and the Country at large under the Coalition for Democratic Change Weah-Taylor regime.

Chambers, a trailblazer and visionary in the Liberian Legislature from 2006-2023, has consistently demonstrated exemplary leadership qualities that have transformed the lawmaking House. His unwavering dedication, innovative thinking, and commitment to excellence have not only earned him respect from peers but also inspired countless policy makers across the Country.

Dr. Chambers renewed fervent calls for their continued support to the Government. Stating that as Gov't navigate through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, the unwavering backing of citizens remains the cornerstone of the nation's progress.

He said over the years, Gov't have achieved remarkable milestones together. From economic growth and infrastructural development to social welfare and infrastructural advancements, which he says has been collective efforts propelling the Gov't to move forward. "However, we must not rest on our laurels; there is still much work to be done". Speaker Chambers averred.

He then appreciated the Professionals Southeastern for Chambers for the recognition and honor bestowed upon him.

The Pleebo Sodoken Lawmaker vowed to always prioritize the welfare of the Country and its people void of distractions from anyone.

At the same time House Speaker Bhofal Chambers says ahead of the political campaigning across the Country the involvement of citizens is pivotal in shaping the future of Liberia by engaging in constructive dialogues, participating in civic activities, and exercising their right to vote are crucial steps towards a stronger democracy.

"It is only by working hand in hand, as a united front, that we can overcome challenges and forge a prosperous path for the generations to come". Chambers stated.