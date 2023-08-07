Liberia: I'll Withdraw From the Race If...

Margibi — -Gongloe challenges Dr. Whapoe

Days after the standard bearer of the opposition Vision for Liberia's Transformation Party (VOLT) Dr. Jeremiah Z. Whapoe accused the standard bearer of the Liberian People's Party (LPP) Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe of preaching divisive politics in their native Nimba County, the LPP Presidential Candidate says he would withdraw from the race immediately if, Dr. Whapoe can substantiate his claim.

The Human Rights lawyer-turned-politician challenges his rival to produce any quotation linking him to such allegation.

Both Cllr. Gongloe and Dr. Whapoe, who are separately vying for the Presidency of Liberian, hail from Nimba, the county with the second highest number of registered voters next to Montserrado County.

Speaking over the weekend in Kakata, Margibi County on a community radio station, Radio Margibi, Gongloe sharply reacted to the claim saying "If Jeremiah Whapoe can bring the statement that I made to show that I am for Nimba division between Mano and Gio, I will withdraw from the race. I will withdraw from the race, that's the challenge to him. Let him bring the quotation."

The LPP standard bearer maintains: "I don't want to say he's lying. Let me say what he is saying is not true. It doesn't come near me. That's not my character."

Gongloe says all over the country, he is well known, not for being tribalistic, and by this virtue, he has been given specific traditional names in three of the 15 counties namely; Grand Gedeh, Maryland, and Grand Cape Mount for his tolerance toward tribes.

According to him, it is not possible that he would thrive on tribe in his home county (Nimba) where his best friends are from different tribes such as Mandingo, Khrahn, Gio, and other tribes.

He noted that he was surprised to have read the accusation in the NEW DAWN under the caption: "Battle for Nimba" referencing Dr. Whapoe as accusing him of preaching divisive politics in the county.

H describes Dr. Whapoe's statement as irresponsible and reckless, noting that the allegation is a distraction in his forward move.

Cllr. Gongloe laments that he is surprised that a man who wants to lead the country will make himself a pathological liar.

He wonders if the VOLT Candidate got the statement linking him (Gongloe) to divisive politics in Nimba from his dream.