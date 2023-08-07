Liberia: Bomi Farmers Laud Cummings

An estimated 800 farmers group, predominately women in Amadu Town, District #3, Bomi County has lauded Mr. Alexander Cummings, Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), for his invaluable assistance and support that have enabled hundreds of families to earn their livelihood.

Madam Majuah Johnson, Chairlady of the farmers' group, said seven years ago in 2016, help them to establish farms and are growing collard greens, cabbage, lettuce, ground peas, and vegetables, covering an estimated eight hectares of land in District #3, Bomi County.

At a special welcome ceremony for Madam Haji Fatumatta Sarnor-Massaley, who returned home from the holy pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Ms. Majuah Johnson used the occasion, to express their gratitude to Mr. Cummings for the laudable assistance.

She said while the harvest is good, the lacked storage facilities is causing "poor harvest lost," and pleaded with Mr. Cummings for a meeting and cherished him for his kind humanitarian gestures, that has relieved most of the families of extreme poverty.

Mr. Cummings was invited by elders and citizens of Amadu Town, to join in celebrations of Madam Haji Sarnor Massaley and others, successful holy pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

In remarks, Madam Haji Fatumatta Sarnor-Massaley extended thanks and appreciation to Mr. Cummings and entourage for accepting to attend her family welcome ceremony from the holy pilgrimage and commended him for his assistance to the over 800 farmers in District #3, Bomi County.

In remarks, Mr. Cummings expressed gratitude for the warm receptions accorded him and entourage and said it was an honor to join the Sarnor and Massaley families in the welcome ceremony.

Mr. Cummings also acknowledged with thanks, statement of appreciation by the 800 group of farmers in District #3, Bomi County for his assistance and relief to the families.

The CPP Standard Bearer, however, used the occasions to caution Liberians to be conscious of who they support and elect in these elections, come October 10.

Cummings said the CPP aspires for a new Liberia, where every citizen, irrespective of their political and religious affiliations or ethnicity and gender, will be guaranteed equal rights and access to jobs, and will equally share in the benefits of the country's resources, without discrimination.

The program organized by the Sarnor and Massaley families, was seemingly a family reunion and was attended by several Bomi County Representative Aspirants and officials of the All Liberian Solidarity Party, many of whom spoke well of the CPP Standard Bearer invaluable contributions to Liberia and Liberians.