Liberia: Ellen Warns NEC Over Elections

Former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has reminded the National Elections Commission (NEC) that it owes a sacred duty to Liberia and its people, urging it to conduct a free, fair, transparent, and credible election.

"Also we want the Elections Commission, especially the men and women on that Commission to know that they have a sacred duty to our country and its people to make sure that the processes enable everyone to have a freedom of choice," said Mrs. Sirleaf.

At the opening of a peace dialogue at the Ministerial Complex in Oldest Congo Town Friday, 4 August 2023, Mrs. Sirleaf said she wants to see a process that is free and fair as the Constitution calls for.

The dialogue was organized under the auspices of the Leymah Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa in collaboration with the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development, MADRE, and the African Women Development Fund (AWDF) for women leaders and aspirants.

"We also want everyone to feel safe to go to the polls and cast their ballot in accordance with their heart and conscience," she noted.

Throughout Liberia's history, she said, women have made a difference, adding that the gathering over the weekend sent a message once again for women to come together to demand change in some things.

"We want to see a Liberia where our children can grow up with a singular purpose of seeking their education and safety in a common environment," she indicated.

She continued that Liberians are approaching a very important event and that is to choose their leaders.

Former President Sirleaf stated that it is a constitutional duty that each of the women has as a responsibility, reminding them that they will have to live with what they choose.

The program, according to the former president, is meant mainly to be informative in what the process is like based upon peace and civility to respect each other.

She encouraged them to be able to talk without getting into things that lead to unfair expression and tension in society.

Also making opening remarks, Madam Leymah Gbowee said the gathering of women was a conversation that was primarily meant for women, aspirants, and leaders.

"We are hopeful that we can all talk about where we find ourselves as a nation. It is not by accident that we are having an election twenty years after the signing of the comprehensive peace agreement in Ghana," said Gbowee.

She recalled that twenty years ago, Liberians were running around thinking about what would have been the future of their country.

But she said it was some women's political groups, those fasting, and their determination that it was about time for women to come together and speak in one voice.

Madam Gbowee thanked former President Sirleaf for gracing the occasion.

"We are hopeful that after the summit we get the manifesto out [in] every local language. People will begin to hear that these are the things women of Liberia want in terms of peace," she said.