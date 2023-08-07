Nigeria: Niger Delta Youth Leaders Hail Tinubu On Okotete's Nomination As Minister

7 August 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Niger Delta Youth Leaders Association has unanimously commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the nomination of Hon Stella Okotete as a minister designate.

In a statement signed on Monday by the National Public Relations Officer of the association, Barrister Innocent Ejedegba and John Uteka Umoh, the National Secretary described the nomination as well deserved adding that Okotete earned it by her hard work, patriotism and national approach and commitment to national issues and discuses.

The association praised the quality of leadership already provided by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, (GCFR) for providing quality leadership, and for finding Hon Stella Okotete worthy to serve as member of the Federal Executive Council.

The statement reads in part "With due respect to others before her, we think and believe this is the first time a true leader, politician, technocrat and a dove is being nominated as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from Delta State.

"This is a case of a square peg in a square hole, as we have no fear that the aim and purpose for this nomination will serve all and sundry well!

"This nomination we also believe will, help drive the Party; All Progressives Congress (APC) to the enviable heights in the Niger Delta.

" Hon. Stella Okotete as the Madam Capable she is, we believe Niger Deltans and Nigeria as a whole will feel and benefit from her impact with this nomination and office.

"Thank you Mr. President once again for providing quality leadership and giving Deltans and Nigeria the opportunity to have a feel of true quality leadership and stewardship in the nomination of Hon. Stella Okotete as Minister Designate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"Congratulations once again to the Paragon herself for this well deserved nomination as Minister Designate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, our faith and believe in you is as strong and resolute as Zuma Rock"

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.