Nairobi — United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken will deliver remarks at the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the US. embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania.

A news dispatch stated that the event will take place at the Department of State's National Museum of American Diplomacy.

Other event speakers include Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee, Former Ambassador to Kenya Prudence Bushnell, and Former Chargé d'Affaires in Tanzania Ambassador John Lange," the alert stated.

he August 7, 1998, terrorist attacks at the U.S. Embassies in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam were carried out by Al-Qaeda and resulted in 224 deaths, including 56 US. government employees and contractors, and over 4,500 injuries.

The bombings are widely believed to have been revenge for U.S. involvement in the extradition, and alleged torture, of four members of Egyptian Islamic Jihad who had been arrested in Albania in the two months prior to the attacks for a series of murders in Egypt.

The following month, a communique was issued warning the United States that a "response" was being prepared to "repay" them for their interference.

Although the attacks were directed at U.S. facilities, the vast majority of casualties were local citizens of Kenya and Tanzania.