East Africa: Press Statement By Antony Blinken Secretary of State on Embassy Bombings In Nairobi, Dar es Salaam 25 Years Ago

7 August 2023
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

Every August 7th, the State Department community – in Washington and at missions around the world – comes together to observe the anniversary of the U.S. Embassy bombings in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam.

We remember the 224 colleagues, friends, and loved ones, who were killed – including 12 Americans serving our country overseas, and 34 Kenyans and 10 Tanzanians who were part of our embassy family – and the more than 4,500 injured. We also honor the heroes of that day – Americans and Africans alike who responded to the scene immediately and provided support and assistance to the survivors in the days that followed.
On this day, and always, may we honor the legacy of those we lost on August 7th by continuing their work to build a brighter, more hopeful future for Americans, for Africans, and for all people.

