South Africa: Govt to Place Embattled Unisa Under Administration

Harare — Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande informed the University of South Africa (Unisa) of his plan to put the institution under administration, Times Live reports.

The department said that Nzimande informed James Maboa, the chairperson of the Unisa council, of his plan to appoint an administrator on August 4.

"Minister Nzimande intends to exercise his powers in terms of Section 49B of the Higher Education Act 101 of 1997, which empowers him to appoint an administrator. In terms of Section 49E of the Higher Education Act, the council of Unisa will be dissolved upon the appointment of an administrator," Nzimande's spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi reportedly said.

Nzimande's judgment comes after the June 20 application made by Professor Steward Mothata, the former registrar of Unisa, in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, arguing that the council is no longer "properly constituted" following the resignation of many members.

In addition to many other directives, Mothata, who was dismissed by vice-chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula on June 27, requested that Nzimande appoint an administrator for Unisa within 15 days of the order's issuance.

The decision was made, Mnisi said, as a result of reports from a ministerial task team led by businessman and scholar Vincent Maphai and Professor Themba Mosia, an independent assessor.