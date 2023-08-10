South Africa: Unisa Vice-Chancellor's Fate in the Balance After Nzimande Plans to Put Institution Under Administration

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande wants to place the University of South Africa under administration and is awaiting the university council's response.

The future of the University of South Africa (Unisa) vice-chancellor (VC) Professor Puleng LenkaBula hangs in the balance after Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande announced on Monday, 7 August, that he intends to place the institution under administration.

Nzimande's spokesperson, Ishmael Mnisi, said the minister had written to Unisa council chairperson James Maboa on Friday, 4 August, about his intention to exercise his powers in terms of section 49(b) of the Higher Education Act. He gave the council an opportunity to reply within seven days.

Nzimande's decision followed Professor Themba Mosia's independent report into issues at Unisa and that of the ministerial task team (MTT), chaired by Dr Vincent Maphai in 2021, which also detailed Unisa's challenges.

Both reports recommended that Unisa be placed under administration.

Mosia was appointed by Nzimande last year to investigate various allegations relating to maladministration and tender irregularities.

Mnisi said the council would be dissolved but did not mention whether any action would be taken against LenkaBula and her management.

However, Mosia recommended in his report that LenkaBula's management team be relieved of their duties.

Unisa has not commented on the matter, despite questions being sent to it by Daily Maverick...